Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Olympics

(Olympics) schedule-Day 15

09:00 August 06, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes Saturday at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. All starting times are local.

- Athletics (Sapporo Odori Park)
Women's marathon (7 a.m.-10:15 a.m.)

- Baseball (Yokohama Baseball Stadium)
Bronze medal game vs. Dominican Republic (12 p.m.)

- Cycling (Izu Velodrome)
Women's sprint, quarterfinals (3:30 p.m.)

- Diving (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Men's 10m platform, semifinals and final (10 a.m. / 3 p.m.)

- Golf (Kasumigaseki Country Club)
Women's final round (7:30 p.m.)

- Modern pentathlon (Musashino Forest Sport Plaza)
Men's swimming, fencing bonus round, riding show jumping and laser run (2:30 p.m.)

(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK