(Olympics) schedule-Day 15
TOKYO, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes Saturday at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. All starting times are local.
- Athletics (Sapporo Odori Park)
Women's marathon (7 a.m.-10:15 a.m.)
- Baseball (Yokohama Baseball Stadium)
Bronze medal game vs. Dominican Republic (12 p.m.)
- Cycling (Izu Velodrome)
Women's sprint, quarterfinals (3:30 p.m.)
- Diving (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Men's 10m platform, semifinals and final (10 a.m. / 3 p.m.)
- Golf (Kasumigaseki Country Club)
Women's final round (7:30 p.m.)
- Modern pentathlon (Musashino Forest Sport Plaza)
Men's swimming, fencing bonus round, riding show jumping and laser run (2:30 p.m.)
(END)