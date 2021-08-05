Airplanes required to adopt tougher antivirus measures, mask mandates
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Airplanes will be required to adopt stronger antivirus measures and impose actions against passengers who refuse to wear masks to enhance in-flight safety, the transport ministry said Thursday.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Land said it will adopt the strengthened safety regulations on flights beginning Aug. 9 to get ready for the peak summer travel season.
Under the revised rules, domestic flights are required to sterilize the inside of the aircraft more than once a day, and international flights have to disinfect the aircraft after each flight.
Passengers who refuse to wear masks despite flight attendants' requests can be sent to police for punishment, the ministry said.
Domestic flights will be limited to offering beverage services except when senior and children passengers make requests, while international flights are allowed to serve simple food dishes and beverages.
The government is encouraging airlines to take stronger preventive measures against COVID-19 as the country is in the midst of the fourth wave of the pandemic amid a fast rise of the highly transmissible delta variant.
