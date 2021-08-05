CKH Food & Health to raise 999 mln won via stock sale
15:07 August 05, 2021
SEOUL, AUGUST 5 (Yonhap) -- CKH Food & Health Ltd. on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 999 million won(US$873,557). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.75 million common shares at a price of 266 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
