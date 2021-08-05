Hanwha Aerospace Q2 net profit up 103.3 pct. to 86 bln won
15:08 August 05, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 86 billion won (US$75.2 million), up 103.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 132.6 billion won, up 88.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 41.4 percent to 1.68 trillion won.
The operating profit was 47.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
