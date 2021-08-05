From Sunmi to Red Velvet, K-pop female acts gear up for August releases
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- August is set to be another star-studded month in the K-pop scene, with major female soloists and groups preparing to release new songs for the scene's biggest season.
In chronological order, soloist Sunmi is set to drop her first EP in three years Friday. While the sassy vocalist has dropped several singles, like "Tail," over the past few years, it will be her first EP since "Warning" was released in September 2018.
Like her previous hits, the singer penned the lyrics for all six songs, including the main track "You Can't Sit With Us," and also took part in the songwriting for four of the six songs, her label said.
Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation, who also goes by the stage name DJ Hyo, is preparing to release new song "Second" Monday.
The dance-pop number, with an upbeat rhythm and groovy bass sound, carries a message of loosening up while living a hectic life, according to SM Entertainment.
Rookie singer-songwriter Bibi took part in writing the song and also some rap parts, it added.
Hyolyn and Dasom of disbanded girl group Sistar have also teamed up for a summer release. The four-piece act, which parted ways in 2017, was well known for churning out smash summer hits like "Touch My Body," "Shake It" and "Loving U."
The two singers will release a new summer song Tuesday as part of production company VIVO's project "How to spend 2021 well." The company said Hyolyn and Dasom agreed to take part in the project to cheer up fans and donate proceeds from sales of the single.
Five-piece act Red Velvet -- consisting of members Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri -- is also preparing to release new music in mid-August.
While the group has ventured into unit and solo projects like Wendy's "Like Water" and Joy's "Hello," the upcoming release is their first group album since "The ReVe Festival Finale" released in December 2019.
Titled "Queendom," the new EP features the namesake main track, as well as five other songs. The digital versions of the songs will drop on Aug. 16 on streaming platforms, while the album will hit shelves the following day.
While details have not yet been confirmed, Lisa of K-pop sensation BLACKPINK is also expected to release her long-awaited solo project soon.
YG Entertainment, which represents BLACKPINK, earlier announced that two of its members -- Rose and Lisa -- will be releasing solo projects. Rose successfully kicked off her solo career with "On the Ground" earlier this year.
CL, the fierce rapper who has postponed the release of her debut studio album "Alpha," is another act the scene is awaiting.
