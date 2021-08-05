Mirae Asset Securities Q2 net profit up 17.2 pct. to 356.5 bln won
15:37 August 05, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Mirae Asset Securities Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 356.5 billion won (US$311.7 million), up 17.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 12.2 percent on-year to 434.3 billion won. Revenue increased 63.4 percent to 2.63 trillion won.
The operating profit was 22.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
