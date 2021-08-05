BGF Retail Q2 net income up 41.4 pct. to 46.8 bln won
15:38 August 05, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 46.8 billion won (US$40.9 million), up 41.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 58.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 44.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 9.8 percent to 1.7 trillion won.
The operating profit was 4.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
