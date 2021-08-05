Hybe Q2 net income up 9.5 pct. to 20.8 bln won
15:46 August 05, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Hybe Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 20.8 billion won (US$18.2 million), up 9.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 6.4 percent on-year to 28 billion won. Sales increased 79.3 percent to 278.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 2.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)