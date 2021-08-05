Go to Contents
(Olympics) S. Koreans stay back in women's golf as top-ranked Korda goes low

16:41 August 05, 2021

SAITAMA, Japan, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- World No. 2 Ko Jin-young hung around near medal contention on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympic women's golf tournament Thursday, while the top-ranked Nelly Korda opened up a four-stroke lead.

Ko Jin-young of South Korea tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the Tokyo Olympic women's golf tournament at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan, on Aug. 5, 2021. (Yonhap)

Ko remained the best South Korean player for the second straight day at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, north of Tokyo, after shooting a four-under 67. Ko picked up six birdies against two bogeys on the par-71 course.

At seven-under for the tournament, Ko is tied for sixth with Mone Inami of Japan for sixth place.

Korda, who recently dethroned Ko as No. 1 in women's golf, shot a blistering round of nine-under 62 to reach 13-under for the tournament. Korda had nine birdies and an eagle before committing a double bogey on the 18th hole.

Three golfers are tied for second place at nine-under.

Two South Korean players, Kim Sei-young and Kim Hyo-joo, are tied for 11th at four-under after rounds of 69 and 70. Park In-bee, the defending champion, carded a 70 for a two-day total of three-under, good for a three-way tie for 24th.

South Korean golfers are shown in action during the second round of the Tokyo Olympic women's golf tournament at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan, on Aug. 5, 2021. From left: Ko Jin-young, Park In-bee, Kim Sei-young and Kim Hyo-joo. (Yonhap)

