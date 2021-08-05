(Olympics) S. Koreans stay back in women's golf as top-ranked Korda goes low
SAITAMA, Japan, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- World No. 2 Ko Jin-young hung around near medal contention on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympic women's golf tournament Thursday, while the top-ranked Nelly Korda opened up a four-stroke lead.
Ko remained the best South Korean player for the second straight day at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, north of Tokyo, after shooting a four-under 67. Ko picked up six birdies against two bogeys on the par-71 course.
At seven-under for the tournament, Ko is tied for sixth with Mone Inami of Japan for sixth place.
Korda, who recently dethroned Ko as No. 1 in women's golf, shot a blistering round of nine-under 62 to reach 13-under for the tournament. Korda had nine birdies and an eagle before committing a double bogey on the 18th hole.
Three golfers are tied for second place at nine-under.
Two South Korean players, Kim Sei-young and Kim Hyo-joo, are tied for 11th at four-under after rounds of 69 and 70. Park In-bee, the defending champion, carded a 70 for a two-day total of three-under, good for a three-way tie for 24th.
