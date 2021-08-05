Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
Seoul logs 20th tropical night this summer: KMA
SEOUL -- Seoul's temperature again remained above 25 C overnight, bringing the total number of tropical nights the city experienced this summer to 20, the state weather agency said Thursday.
The capital logged a minimum temperature of 25.6 C between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Airplanes required to adopt tougher antivirus measures, mask mandates
SEOUL -- Airplanes will be required to adopt stronger antivirus measures and impose actions against passengers who refuse to wear masks to enhance in-flight safety, the transport ministry said Thursday.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Land said it will adopt the strengthened safety regulations on flights beginning Aug. 9 to get ready for the peak summer travel season.
No decision on military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
SEOUL -- The defense ministry reiterated Thursday that no decision has been made yet as to whether to go ahead with a planned military exercise with the United States despite North Korea's warning that the drill will dampen the budding conciliatory mood between the two sides.
The warning from Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has divided South Korea in two. Those opposed to the exercise call for postponement so as not to disrupt the concilatory mood created after the North's restoration of long-severed communication lines with the South, while supporters argue that calling off the drill would amount to giving in to pressure from Pyongyang.
FM Chung restates commitment to resuming dialogue with N. Korea
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has reiterated South Korea's commitment to resuming dialogue with North Korea during a regional forum, his office said Thursday, amid lingering uncertainty over the prospects of nuclear diplomacy with Pyongyang.
Chung stressed Seoul's steadfast focus on dialogue efforts during Wednesday's virtual ministerial session of the East Asia Summit (EAS), as the North's blunt warning against the planned South Korea-U.S. military exercise eclipsed the hopes for dialogue that reemerged after last week's restoration of inter-Korean communication lines.
Bar association launches probe into members over use of legal counseling app
SEOUL -- The Korean Bar Association (KBA) began an investigation into its lawyer members over the use of a popular legal counseling application, as a new rule banning its members from offering legal aid on the online service went into effect Thursday.
"In accordance with the revision in the Code of Ethics for Attorneys and advertising regulations for lawyers, we started an investigation into lawyers who joined online legal service platforms and will decide on disciplinary measures in due process," the KBA said in a statement.
S. Korea welcomes appointment of ASEAN envoy to crisis-laden Myanmar
SEOUL -- South Korea welcomes the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) appointment of a special envoy to Myanmar, the foreign ministry said Thursday, voicing hope for the regional bloc's "constructive" role in addressing the political turmoil in the country.
ASEAN foreign ministers have named Brunei's second foreign minister, Erywan Yusof, as the envoy charged with helping promote dialogue among all concerned parties and stop violence in Myanmar.
S. Korea aims to become world's 5th largest vaccine producing nation by 2025: Moon
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that South Korea aims to become the world's fifth-largest vaccine-producing nation in the next four years, in line with the country's bid to become a global COVID-19 vaccine production hub.
In a meeting held at Cheong Wa Dae on the government's vaccine hub strategy, Moon pledged to designate vaccine development as one of the nation's three strategic technology areas, along with that of semiconductors and batteries, and invest 2.2 trillion won (US$1.92 billion) in the next five years.
N. Korea to send ambassador to Indonesia to ASEAN regional forum: source
SEOUL -- North Korea plans to send its ambassador to Indonesia, rather than its foreign minister, to a regional security forum to be held online later this week, a diplomatic source said Thursday.
Pyongyang has notified Brunei, this year's chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), that An Kwang-il, its top envoy in Indonesia, will attend the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), the only multilateral gathering involving the reclusive state, Friday, according to the source. An also joined the ARF session last year.
Only 5.2 pct of executives in S. Korea are women: gender ministry
SEOUL -- Women hold 5.2 percent of executive positions at publicly listed companies in South Korea, the gender equality ministry said Thursday.
According to a survey of 2,246 stock market-listed companies in the first quarter, only 1,668, or 5.2 percent, of the 32,005 executives were women, according to the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.
