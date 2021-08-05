Go to Contents
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19

18:02 August 05, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Xiumin, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the group's management agency said Thursday.

The singer initially tested negative in a screening test conducted last week but tested positive in an additional test after feeling unwell.

The company said all members of the group and relevant employees have also taken screening tests and went into home isolation.

Xiumin is the latest new coronavirus case in the local entertainment scene. Several celebrities -- such as actor Ji Chang-wook, model Han Hye-jin and members of boy band TREASURE -- had tested positive.

South Korea on Thursday reported 1,776 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 205,702, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. It marked the second day that daily cases stayed in the 1,700s.

This May 28, 2017, file photo shows Xiumin, a member of K-pop boy band EXO. (Yonhap)

