(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 6)

There are many legitimate reasons to shore up the interest rate. First, the country is confronting mounting inflationary pressure. According to Statistics Korea, the consumer price index jumped 2.6 percent year-on-year in July. It has remained above the BOK's inflation target of 2 percent for four months in a row. The soaring prices were mainly due to higher prices of farm and oil products. But they are feared to rise further during the rest of the year.