Kakao Q2 net income up 117.5 pct. to 315.9 bln won
08:08 August 06, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 315.9 billion won (US$276.2 million), up 117.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 66.3 percent on-year to 162.6 billion won. Sales increased 41.9 percent to 1.35 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
