Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 August 06, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
July 30 -- U.S. decides to seize Singapore-owned oil tanker for violating N. Korea sanctions
Aug. 1 -- N.K. leader's sister warns S. Korea-U.S. military exercise will cloud inter-Korean relations

3 -- Any decision on U.S.-S. Korea joint military drill will be result of coordination: Pentagon

4 -- Moon orders 'prudent consultations' with U.S. on planned defense drills

-- Blinken reaffirms U.S. commitment to denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

6 -- Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. agree on efforts for N.K. engagement in phone talks
(END)

