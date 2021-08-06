Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
N.K. leader's sister warns S. Korea-U.S. military exercise will cloud inter-Korean relations
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned Sunday that annual summertime military drills between South Korea and the United States will cloud the future of inter-Korean relations.
Kim Yo-jong issued the warning in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency, just days after the North restored long-severed communication lines with the South and raised hope for a new round of detente between the two sides.
"I view this as an undesirable prelude which seriously undermines the will of the top leaders of the North and the South wishing to see a step taken toward restoring mutual trust and which further beclouds the way ahead of the North-South relations," Kim said.
Unification ministry stresses wise, flexible approach to joint military drills after N. Korea's warning
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will deal with the issue of joint military drills with the United States in a "wise and "flexible" manner so as to not heighten tensions on the Korean Peninsula, the unification ministry said Monday after North Korea warned against such exercises.
On Sunday night, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, warned that annual summertime military drills between South Korea and the U.S. will cloud inter-Korean relations and that Pyongyang will closely watch whether South Korea will go ahead with "hostile war exercises."
"The unification ministry has consistently worked in a wise and flexible manner based on the stance that South Korea-U.S. joint military drills should not be used as a chance to heighten tensions on the Korean Peninsula under any circumstances," Lee Jong-joo, the ministry's spokesperson, told reporters.
N. Korea sends S. Korea detailed info on illegal fishing in Yellow Sea via restored hotlines: sources
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has sent detailed information to South Korea on fishing boats operating illegally in the Yellow Sea via inter-Korean military hotlines restored last week, government sources said Monday.
Last week, the two sides reopened all cross-border communication lines, including military hotlines, 13 months after Pyongyang cut them off in protest over anti-regime propaganda leaflets flying in from the South.
"The North has sent a fax message at 9 a.m. every day, which carries details about foreign fishing boats operating illegally in the Yellow Sea, such as their number and exact locations," a government source said.
Cheong Wa Dae says inter-Korean hotlines should be kept
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Moon Jae-in stressed the need Monday for the two Koreas to maintain their direct communication channels.
It was responding to the warning Sunday by Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister who is in charge of inter-Korean affairs as a senior Workers' Party official. She pressed South Korea to cancel its annual joint military exercises with the United States scheduled to kick of next week.
Kim stated that the plan for the drills
N. Korea answers S. Korea's calls via radio hotline
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea answered South Korea's calls via a radio hotline on Tuesday for the first time since all fixed communication lines between the two sides were restored last week, officials said.
Last week, South and North Korea reopened all cross-border communication lines, including military hotlines, 13 months after Pyongyang cut them off in protest over anti-regime propaganda leaflets flying in from the South.
Though both of the two direct military communication lines -- the western and eastern hotlines -- operated normally, Pyongyang had not answered the South's calls via ship-to-ship radio links that use the global merchant marine communication, officials said.
Restoration of inter-Korean liaison hotlines requested by Kim Jong-un: NIS
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- The recent restoration of long-severed communication hotlines between Seoul and Pyongyang was initiated at a request by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, South Korea's spy agency said in a parliamentary briefing Tuesday.
"(The restoration) was what Chairman Kim Jong-un requested," the National Intelligence Service (NIS) was quoted by Kim Byung-kee and Ha Tae-keung, senior members of the parliamentary intelligence committee, as saying during a parliamentary briefing.
A week earlier, Cheong Wa Dae announced that the two Koreas reopened direct cross-border liaison hotlines and were resuming inter-Korean communications. The liaison hotlines were disconnected by the North about 13 months ago in protest of propaganda leaflets coming in from the South.
Moon orders 'prudent consultations' with U.S. on planned defense drills
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in instructed South Korea's defense chief Wednesday to have prudent consultations with the United States on whether to stage their joint military exercise this month as scheduled.
Moon was holding a rare Cheong Wa Dae meeting with top military commanders. Attendees included Defense Minister Suh Wook and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Won In-choul, as well as the chiefs of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.
In a report on the drills scheduled to kick off next week, Suh said that the military is in consultations with the U.S. and health authorities, with "realistic conditions" including the COVID-19 situation considered, a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters.
Calls for delaying allied military drills gain traction inside ruling party
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Calls for postponing the regular joint summertime military drills between South Korea and the United States were gaining traction inside the ruling party Thursday amid growing hope for the resumption of inter-Korean dialogue.
"The atmosphere (here) is that postponing the military exercise might be inevitable despite some potential internal resistance," a high-profile source from the ruling party told Yonhap News Agency a day earlier.
Talk of a possible delay or scale-down of the annual joint military exercise set to take place later this month has surfaced after the two Koreas reopened direct cross-border liaison hotlines last week.
