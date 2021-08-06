LG Uplus Q2 net profit up 39.8 pct. to 210.5 bln won
10:32 August 06, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 210.5 billion won (US$184.2 million), up 39.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 12 percent on-year to 268.4 billion won. Revenue increased 2.2 percent to 3.34 trillion won.
The operating profit was 1.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
