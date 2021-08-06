S. Korea to offer US$1.2 million in humanitarian aid to 5 African countries
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to offer a combined US$1.2 million in humanitarian aid to Nigeria, South Sudan, Madagascar, Burkina Faso and Ethiopia to help the African countries address food shortages, the foreign ministry said Friday.
Seoul would provide the aid through the U.N. World Food Programme, which has been carrying out activities to help mitigate food crisises in the countries, which have worsened due to political conflicts, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ministry said that South Korea will continue to make contributions to help the countries overcome humanitarian crises in the midst of the pandemic.
