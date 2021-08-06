Go to Contents
(Olympics) S. Korea falls to Japan to miss out on bronze in men's team table tennis

13:43 August 06, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea lost to Japan in the bronze medal match of the men's table tennis team event at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, frittering away its final opportunity to salvage a ping pong medal in the Japanese capital.

Japan prevailed over South Korea by 3-1 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Japan won the opening doubles match and also claimed the next singles match. South Korea won the second singles match, before Japan finished things off with a victory in the third singles contest.

Lee Sang-su (L) and Jeoung Young-sik of South Korea react to their doubles loss to Jun Mizutani and Koki Niwa of Japan in the bronze medal match for the men's table tennis team event at the Tokyo Olympics at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo on Aug. 6, 2021. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

