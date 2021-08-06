(Olympics) S. Korea falls to Japan to miss out on bronze in men's team table tennis
13:43 August 06, 2021
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea lost to Japan in the bronze medal match of the men's table tennis team event at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, frittering away its final opportunity to salvage a ping pong medal in the Japanese capital.
Japan prevailed over South Korea by 3-1 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.
Japan won the opening doubles match and also claimed the next singles match. South Korea won the second singles match, before Japan finished things off with a victory in the third singles contest.
