Moon thanks firefighters for service amid pandemic, heat wave

15:10 August 06, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in expressed his gratitude Friday to local firefighters for their service in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and sweltering heat.

He visited the Yongin Fire Station in the Gyeonggi Province city south of Seoul to give them a pep talk.

"Thank you for playing a big role in protecting the safety and lives of the people amid the heat wave," Moon said.

He also took note of firefighters' work related to the transportation of coronavirus patients and response to unusual symptoms from vaccine shots.

President Moon Jae-in wearing a yellow bomber jacket meets firefighters at the Yongin Fire Station in Gyeonggi Province on Aug. 6, 2021, in this photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

