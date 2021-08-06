Lotte Chemical Q2 net profit up 1,534.1 pct to 500.9 bln won
15:14 August 06, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 500.9 billion won (US$438.7 million), up 1,534.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 594 billion won, up 1704.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 62.3 percent to 4.35 trillion won.
The operating profit was 2.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
