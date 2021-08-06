Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) New cases over 1,700 for 3rd day; virus curbs extended for 2 weeks
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases remained in the 1,700s for the third straight day Friday amid few signs of a slowdown, triggering the extension of the toughest level of virus restrictions for two additional weeks.
The country added 1,704 COVID-19 cases, including 1,640 local infections, raising the total caseload to 207,406, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(LEAD) Activists charged with espionage for allegedly taking N. Korean orders to stage anti-weapons protests
SEOUL -- Four South Korean activists have been charged with espionage for allegedly taking orders from Pyongyang and staging a series of protests opposing Seoul's plan to procure U.S.-built stealth fighter jets, sources said Friday.
According to the sources, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the National Police Agency (NPA) recently requested a local court to issue warrants to arrest the activists who allegedly violated multiple articles of the National Security Act, including the so-called espionage article.
Bar association to create online legal counseling service as alternative to LawTalk
SEOUL -- The Korean Bar Association (KBA) is planning to launch an online legal counseling platform as an alternative to private mobile applications that offer paid legal services, sources said Friday.
They said the association has recently formed a task force, jointly with the Seoul Bar Association, to open such a service as early as this year.
Loose cannon? Yoon Seok-youl snagged by image conundrum over gaffes, quirky habits
SEOUL -- Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, the leading opposition presidential contender, has recently come under intense media scrutiny over a series of blunders that have cast doubts on his public image.
Yoon declared his presidential bid in late June after resigning in March as prosecutor general over an extended feud with the ruling bloc over prosecution reform. After campaigning for about a month as an independent, the prosecutor-turned-politician joined the main opposition People Power Party last week.
(3rd LD) Kakao Bank becomes most valuable financial firm in S. Korea on stock market debut
SEOUL -- South Korean internet-only bank Kakao Bank Corp. made a splash in its stock market debut Friday, emerging as the country's most valuable financial firm.
After a weak start, shares of the online bank made steady gains throughout the session. It capped the first day at 69,800 won (US$61), soaring a daily permissible limit of 29.98 percent after opening at 53,700 won. The figure is sharply higher than its initial public offering (IPO) price of 39,000 won.
Christian group welcomes easing of seating restrictions for worship service
SEOUL -- A leading association of Protestant churches in South Korea on Friday welcomed quarantine authorities' decision to ease social distancing rules for religious facilities.
The United Christian Churches of Korea (UCCK) said in a statement that the government's decision to lift the maximum number of attendees allowed for each worship service from the current 19 to 99 is "belated but meaningful."
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean baseball team to take last shot at medal vs. Dominican Republic
TOKYO -- Bronze may not be the medal that the South Korean baseball team wanted to win at the Tokyo Olympics, but it will have a chance to salvage at least that third-place prize Saturday.
South Korea, the 2008 Olympic baseball champion, will face the Dominican Republic in the bronze medal game at noon Saturday at Yokohama Stadium in Yokohama, south of Tokyo.
