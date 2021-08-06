4 American service members in S. Korea test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Four American service members stationed in South Korea have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Friday.
Three of them were from Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, and the remainder from Camp Humphreys in the same city, the U.S. military said, adding all of them were confirmed to have been infected earlier this week.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,163.
South Korean and USFK health officials "are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to these individuals and to identify and ensure all known on-post and off-post facilities visited by the individuals are thoroughly cleaned," USFK said in a statement.
