Police seek arrest warrant for labor leader over July 3 rally
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Police on Friday sought an arrest warrant for the leader of a labor umbrella group on charges of holding a mass rally last month in violation of COVID-19 rules.
Yang Kyung-soo, chief of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), has been booked on charges of holding the rally in downtown Seoul on July 3 in defiance of a COVID-19 ban by the city government and the police.
Around 8,000 people attended the event, according to the KCTU, to demand improvements to labor conditions.
Sources told Yonhap News Agency that police requested the arrest warrant Friday, two days after questioning him for over five hours.
Yang appeared at Jongno Police Station on Wednesday after rejecting three previous summonses.
He faces charges of violating the Assembly and Demonstration Act and the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act.
Three KCTU members tested positive for the coronavirus about two weeks after the rally, raising concerns the virus may have spread to other participants. The government later announced, however, that the infections were traced to a restaurant that the three had visited four days after the demonstration.
