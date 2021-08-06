Go to Contents
(Olympics) S. Korea loses to Brazil, falls to bronze medal match in women's volleyball

22:32 August 06, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Cinderella run through the Tokyo Olympic women's volleyball tournament hit a speed bump on Friday, with a straight-set loss to Brazil.

World No. 2 Brazil easily handled the 11th-ranked South Korea 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-16) at Ariaka Arena in Tokyo.

The loss sends South Korea to the bronze medal match against the sixth-ranked Serbia at 9 a.m. Sunday, the last day of the Olympics.

Serbia defeated South Korea in three sets on Monday in the preliminary round.

South Korean players react to a lost point against Brazil during the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympic women's volleyball tournament at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Aug. 6, 2021. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

