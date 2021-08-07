Korean-language dailies

-- 'Let's stem virus spread before 2nd semester begins,' toughened distancing measures extended for 2 weeks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Claims of 'strong, yet short quarantine' wrong; current distancing rules extended for 2 weeks (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea-US drill to begin in middle of this month, scale expected to be reduced more (Donga Ilbo)

-- Again, ban on gatherings of 3 or more extended; government appears to have no brilliant idea (Segye Times)

-- Gov't extends Level 4 social distancing in greater Seoul area until Aug. 22 (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S. not to delay combined drill, likely to only reduce S. Korean participants (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Bae Jong-ok: I am an actor, want to be even more of one (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't extends Level 4 social distancing in greater Seoul area for 2 weeks (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Electric vehicle competition ignited by Biden (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't extends Level 4 social distancing in greater Seoul area for 2 more weeks, prospects of full school reopening in 2nd semester remain uncertain (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)