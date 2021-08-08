Go to Contents
(Olympics) S. Korea loses to Serbia to finish 4th in women's volleyball

10:25 August 08, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea lost to Serbia in the bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympic women's volleyball tournament Sunday, as the unlikely storybook run to the final four came to a heartbreaking end.

The sixth-ranked Serbia took down No. 12 South Korea 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-15) at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. This is the final day of the Olympics.

Captain Kim Yeon-koung led South Korea with 11 points. South Korea had no answer for Tijana Boskovic, who dominated with 33 points.

South Korean players celebrate a point against Serbia during the bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympic women's volleyball tournament at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Aug. 8, 2021. (Yonhap)

