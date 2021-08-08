Prosecutors drop suspicions of involvement in hedge fund lobbying scandal against ex-officials, politicians

From April 2018 to June 2020, the company took in about 1.35 trillion won (US$1.18 billion) from approximately 3,200 individual and institutional investors. The company defrauded customers into believing that their money would be invested in safe public institutions but funneled most of the money into risky assets, eventually failing to redeem more than 554 billion won for its customers, according to results of the investigation.