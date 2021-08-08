(Olympics) Moon applauds women's volleyball team for 'touching' Olympic match
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in applauded the South Korean women's volleyball team Sunday, praising its unsuccessful but "extraordinarily touching" bid to win a medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
"The team extraordinarily touched (the hearts of Koreans)," Moon wrote on social media after the women's team ended its Olympic competition in fourth place.
In the bronze medal match held earlier in the day at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, the South Korean women's team lost to Serbia 0-3, falling short of winning a much-desired Olympic medal.
"As one team, they fought against powerful teams from across the world openly and squarely, and the entire nation has been proud of them, seeing the players pour out everything at each match," Moon commented.
"It has been a beautiful challenge. I hope (the players) don't feel disappointed. There's another chance," the president said. "I send out my full applause. The entire nation has been greatly encouraged."
Moon listed the names of all 12 team members in the online message and expressed his thanks to them, head coach Stefano Lavarini and other coaches, also voicing a "special cheer" for captain Kim Yeon-koung.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)