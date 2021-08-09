Teen ping pong player Shin Yu-bin to debut in Japanese league
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean ping pong sensation Shin Yu-bin will debut at a Japanese professional league next month following her stint at the Tokyo Olympics, sources in the sport said Monday.
The 17-year-old, who plays for Korean Air, is expected to compete as a member of Kyushu Astida, a new professional women's team based in the Japanese city of Fukuoka, along with a Korean Air teammate, the sources said.
Under the arrangement, the two athletes will be part of the Japanese team for roughly six months and compete in the T-league, which is considered a major table tennis league in Asia. There are currently nine teams in T-league, including four men's teams and five women's teams.
Shin's father, an executive at a table tennis association based in the suburban South Korean city of Suwon, said the teenage athlete chose the new team over a Tokyo-based team considering the new coronavirus situation in the country and in hope of getting more opportunities to compete.
The arrangement, however, may fall through if the pandemic in Japan affects entrance and quarantine circumstances in the Asian country.
At 17, Shin was the youngest member of the South Korean women's table tennis team at the Tokyo Olympics. She competed in the women's singles and team event in the summer games.
