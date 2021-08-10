Blinken reaffirms importance of trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday reiterated the importance of trilateral cooperation with South Korea and Japan in achieving the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the State Department said.
Blinken made the remark during a meeting with Japanese National Security Adviser Takeo Akiba.
"The secretary and the national security advisor also noted the importance of trilateral U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea cooperation to address the pressing challenges of the 21st century, including the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
Blinken and Akiba also discussed a wide range of other issues, including ways to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, according to the spokesman.
"The secretary and the national security advisor reiterated their shared opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea and activities that undermine, destabilize, or threaten the rules-based international order," the statement said.
