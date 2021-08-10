Korean-language dailies

-- Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong granted parole, stirs up debate about 'special favors' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- IPCC report warns climate change becoming more extreme, feared to threaten human lives (Kookmin Daily)

-- Over half of midsized companies on brink of going under amid pandemic (Donga Ilbo)

-- Moderna's vaccine delivery to run short in Aug. (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Samsung heir Lee granted parole (Segye Times)

-- Moderna's vaccine delivery to run short in Aug., 4th time supply being delayed (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moderna vaccine delivery again disrupted (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Samsung heir Lee granted parole, raises question over fairness (Hankyoreh)

-- Samsung scion Lee granted parole 207 days after he was sent back to jail (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong to be released on parole (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Two days after IPO, KakaoBank becomes 10th-biggest company by market cap (Korea Economic Daily)

