(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 10)

Appalling acts by a group of South Korean citizens working for North Korea are being exposed one after another. Beyond the level of staging rallies opposing the introduction of F-35A stealth fighter jets to South Korea, they contacted North Korean spies overseas and made a pledge of allegiance to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. That's just the tip of the iceberg. Members of the group based in North Chungcheong worked for a presidential campaign as special advisors and even engaged in collecting donations for the impeachment of a sitting prosecutor general. One of the members, the owner of a local news organization, is suspected of having reported activities by the National Intelligence Service (NIS), the prosecution and the police to North Korea.