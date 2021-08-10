N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea, U.S. over joint military exercise
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday slammed South Korea and the United States for going ahead with joint military exercises, saying the drills illustrate Washington's hostile policy and warning the country will further strengthen its defense and preemptive strike capabilities.
Kim Yo-jong made the remarks in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency as South Korea and the U.S. launched a preliminary training Tuesday in the runup to next week's main summertime military exercise.
"The U.S. and South Korean militaries eventually began combined military exercises that further facilitates instability," Kim said. "We express strong regret over South Korean authorities' act of betrayal.
"We will strengthen our national defense and strong preemptive capabilities to swiftly respond to any military act."
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)