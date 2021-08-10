KT Q2 net income up 77.3 pct. to 370.8 bln won
11:26 August 10, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 370.8 billion won (US$322.9 million), up 77.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 475.8 billion won, up 38.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 2.6 percent to 6.02 trillion won.
The operating profit was 12.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)