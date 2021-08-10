Hanon Systems swings to black in Q2
13:26 August 10, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 99.7 billion won (US$86.7 million), swinging from a loss of 60.4 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 100.4 billion, compared with a loss of 57.8 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 54.9 percent to 1.85 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
