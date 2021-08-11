6 companies to recall nearly 29,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- BMW, Mercedes-Benz and four other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 29,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.
The companies, including Hyundai Motor Co., Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co., Jaguar Land Rover, are recalling a combined 28,946 units in 35 kinds of models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include a faulty brake vacuum pump in BMW's 630i xDrive Gran Tourismo model, a possible failure of the software of engine control unit in Mercedes-Benz's C 200 sedan, a possible failure of an emergency braking system in Toyota Motor's Prius 2WD sedan, and a fragile propeller shaft in Hyundai Motor's Grand Starex van, it said.
The companies have already begun or will begin to provide repair and replacement services from Thursday. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
