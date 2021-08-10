Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
Special counsel closes investigation into suspected evidence tampering related to Sewol disaster
SEOUL -- A special counsel team investigating alleged evidence tampering in connection with the fatal Sewol ferry disaster said Tuesday that it found no evidence to support the claim.
Special Prosecutor Lee Hyun-joo said at a briefing that the team decided not to pursue the case and to wrap up its three-month investigation.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon pledges full support in swift phase 3 clinical trial for country's first home-developed vaccine: spokesperson
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday promised to provide full governmental support to swiftly and sufficiently move forward the phase three clinical trial of the country's first home-developed vaccine candidate.
The government announced earlier in the day that South Korean drugmaker SK Bioscience Co. has won an approval to conduct the phase three clinical trial of GBP510.
-----------------
(LEAD) Cheonghae unit members believed to have contracted COVID-19 at port in Gulf of Guinea: probe
SEOUL -- Members of the Cheonghae unit are presumed to have contracted COVID-19 while docked at a port in the Gulf of Guinea in late June to get local supplies, a joint investigation team said Tuesday.
The team, composed of health authorities and military officials, concluded that the first patient from the anti-piracy unit may have been infected with the coronavirus after coming into contact with outsiders or supplies while anchored in a West African port.
-----------------
(5th LD) N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea, U.S. over joint military exercise
SEOUL -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday slammed South Korea and the United States for going ahead with joint military exercises, accusing Washington of using dialogue offers to conceal its aggressive intention and expressing deep regret over Seoul's "perfidious behavior."
Kim Yo-jong also vowed to further strengthen the country's "deterrent of absolute capacity" to cope with military threats as South Korea kicked off a preliminary training with the U.S. in the run-up to next week's main exercise regardless of her earlier warning that the maneuvers will cloud inter-Korean relations.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases over 1,500, further surge in store
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases bounced back to above 1,500 on Tuesday, as the nationwide resurgence of COVID-19 cases continued amid the summer season.
The country added 1,540 COVID-19 cases, including 1,476 local infections, raising the total caseload to 213,987, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Seoul mayor warns Liberation Day demonstrators will be sued
SEOUL -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon warned Tuesday that people who hold rallies over the Aug. 15 Liberation Day weekend will be sued amid the continued spread of the coronavirus.
Oh told an online press briefing that 38 groups have informed police of plans to hold 190 rallies in Seoul between Saturday and Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down for 4th session amid virus concerns, profit-taking
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks retreated for the fourth straight session Tuesday, as concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus turned investors risk-averse. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slumped 17.23 points, or 0.53 percent, to close at 3,243.19 points.
-----------------
Pro baseball season set to resume amid more off-field scandals
SEOUL -- The South Korean baseball league will resume on Tuesday following an extended Olympic break, under the cloud of even more off-field turmoil that threatens to drive fans away.
The second half of the 2021 Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season is scheduled to begin with all 10 clubs in action Tuesday. But the spotlight has long been on issues away from the field.
(END)