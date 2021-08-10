Nonprofit group to hold forum on int'l cultural communications

Other experts to participate online from aboard include Delphine O, secretary general of the Generation Equality Forum 2021; Italian journalist Beppe Severgnini; Argentine journalist Alicia de Arteaga; Olga Sviblova, founder and director of the Multimedia Art Museum in Moscow; Mark Lippert, former U.S. ambassador to South Korea and current Asia-Pacific policy chief of YouTube; Miriam Sun, founder of the Museum of Contemporary Art Shanghai; Scott Miller Berry, a Canadian filmmaker and managing director of Workman Arts; and Rod Fritz, a former U.S. news anchor and now director of media relations at AfriMedNetwork.

