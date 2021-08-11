Korean-language dailies

-- Daily COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Abnormal climate' more excruciating to the poor (Kookmin Daily)

-- Daily COVID-19 tally surpasses 2,000 (Donga Ilbo)

-- Daily COVID-19 tally hits 2,000 for 1st time (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Probe launched into alleged fabrication of fire test result on 'KTX carpet' (Segye Times)

-- Kim Yo-jong demands pullout of U.S. military over scaled-down allied drills (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N. Korea severs hotlines after Kim Yo-jong demands withdrawal of U.S. military (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Expert says '5th wave likely even after 70 percent are vaccinated' (Hankyoreh)

-- With daily COVID-19 hitting 2,000, pandemic gets out of control (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of over 2,000 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- K-culture evolves to encompass foreign artists (Korea Economic Daily)

