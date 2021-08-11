(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 11)

On Oct. 7 last year, a document titled "Curing Defects of the Fund," which contained the names of Optimus' advisers and their contacts, was revealed to the public through news reports. This amplified suspicion that Optimus had paid the advisers to lobby politicians and government officials to resolve issues arising from faulty investments. But the investigation seemed to lose steam once the case came under the control of Seoul Central District Chief Prosecutor Lee Sung-yoon, widely regarded as obedient to President Moon.