N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel massive security crisis every minute
07:39 August 11, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday slammed South Korea and the United States again for going ahead with joint military exercises, warning it will make the allies feel a massive security crisis every minute.
The denouncement comes just a day after the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un accused Washington of using dialogue offers to conceal its aggressive intentions and expressing deep regret over Seoul's "perfidious behavior" over their summertime military drills that started Tuesday.
