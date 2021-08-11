SK Telecom Q2 net income up 84.1 pct. to 795.7 bln won
10:22 August 11, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 795.7 billion won (US$689.2 million), up 84.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 396.6 billion won, up 10.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 4.7 percent to 4.81 trillion won.
The operating profit was 3.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
