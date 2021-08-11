Go to Contents
Military reports 6 more COVID-19 cases

10:38 August 11, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry reported six additional coronavirus infections Wednesday, raising the total caseload among the military population to 1,542.

The infected individuals include three Army soldiers and a Marine, as well as a Seoul-based officer at the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and a military civilian employee, according to the ministry.

They were all confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after developing symptoms or coming into contact with an individual who had tested positive.

On the same day, South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases reached a new high of over 2,200 despite a month of toughened anti-virus rules.

Authorities said the virus curve may continue to go up due to the fast spreading delta variant coupled with increased activities during the summer vacation season.

In this file photo, taken on June 20, 2021, a service member undergoes a coronavirus test at a makeshift clinic at Seoul Station. (Yonhap)

