Teen swimming sensation Hwang Sun-woo eyes Olympic medals in 2024

Hwang has drawn comparisons with Park Tae-hwan, who remains the only South Korean swimmer to have won an Olympic medal. Park won gold in the 400m freestyle and silver in the 200m freestyle in 2008, and then won silver in both of those events four years later. When Hwang reached the 200m final in Tokyo, he became the first South Korean to go that far in an Olympic swimming event since Park in 2012.