Pirates' manager Shelton to keep playing left-handed Park Hoy-jun vs. southpaws

The Cardinals were set to start veteran lefty J.A. Happ at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Park, who joined the Pirates in a trade from the New York Yankees in late July, only had one previous at-bat against a left-hander in the majors. It seemed counterintuitive to bat Park in the leadoff spot against Happ, who had held left-handed batters to just one home run and a .680 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) in 83 plate appearances this year.

