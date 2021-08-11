GM Korea unveils 1st electric Chevrolet SUV

Go to Contents
14:55 August 11, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., on Wednesday unveiled the Bolt EUV, the Chevrolet brand's first electric SUV model, to meet rising demand for environment friendly vehicles.

GM Korea also unveiled the upgraded Bolt crossover utility vehicle to revive sales in Asia's fourth-biggest economy, the company said in a statement.

The company will start receiving orders for the two models next Wednesday ahead of its launch during the third quarter, it said.

The Bolt EUV equipped with a 66 kilowatt-hour battery can travel up to 403 kilometers on a single charge. It is priced at 45 million won (US$39,000) without government subsidies.

GM aims to introduce 30 kinds of electric vehicles, including the two Bolts, in the South Korean market by 2025, the statement said.

This file photo, provided by GM Korea, shows Chevrolet's Bolt EUV, its first electric SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

