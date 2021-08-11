Netmarble Q2 net income down 43.4 pct. to 48.2 bln won
15:46 August 11, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 48.2 billion won (US$41.7 million), down 43.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 16.2 billion won, down 80.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 15.8 percent to 577.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 66.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
