Orion Q2 net income down 39.9 pct. to 39.5 bln won
15:48 August 11, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Orion Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 39.5 billion won (US$34.2 million), down 39.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 55.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 86.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 2.6 percent to 501.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 3.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
