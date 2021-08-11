Ncsoft Q2 net income down 40.4 pct. to 94.3 bln won
15:52 August 11, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Ncsoft Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 94.3 billion won (US$81.6 million), down 40.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 112.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 209 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 0 percent to 538.5 billion won.
The operating profit was 20.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
