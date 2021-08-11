Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Court rules against forced Korean labor victim in suit against Japan's Mitsubishi Materials
SEOUL -- A South Korean court on Wednesday ruled against a victim of forced wartime labor in Japan in a damages suit launched against Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp. citing the expiration of the case's statute of limitation.
The Seoul Central District Court ruled against the surviving family of the late victim, surnamed Lee, who demanded 100 million won (US$87,000) from Mitsubishi Materials for the late Lee's forced labor in Japanese coal mines from 1941 to 1945.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul posts record 661 COVID-19 cases Wednesday
SEOUL -- Seoul reported 661 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a daily high that coincided with a record-breaking number of new infections in the country, health authorities said.
Seoul added 650 local infections and 11 cases from overseas arrivals, up 24 from the previous record of 637 on July 13.
-----------------
Cheong Wa Dae: No secret deal behind reconnection of hotlines with N. Korea
SEOUL -- The office of President Moon Jae-in dismissed an allegation Wednesday that it might have had a secret deal with North Korea for the reconnection of direct communication channels earlier this month.
It was responding to former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl's call for the clarification of a related process.
-----------------
2nd jab appointments for 11.56 mln rescheduled due to supply glitch
SEOUL -- South Korea's health authorities said Wednesday that they have adjusted the appointment dates of some 11.56 million people who are scheduled to receive second shots of Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. vaccines due to a supply glitch, health authorities said Wednesday.
On Monday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced that for those who received the first shot of the two mRNA vaccines after July 26, the second dose will be given six weeks after the first, longer than the current four-week dosing regimen. The change will be temporarily applied until next month.
-----------------
(LEAD) GM Korea unveils 1st electric Chevrolet SUV
SEOUL -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., on Wednesday unveiled the Bolt EUV, the Chevrolet brand's first electric SUV model, to meet rising demand for environment friendly vehicles.
GM Korea also unveiled the upgraded Bolt crossover utility vehicle to revive sales in Asia's fourth-biggest economy, the company said in a statement.
-----------------
(LEAD) Appellate court upholds 4-year prison term for ex-justice minister's wife
SEOUL -- An appellate court on Wednesday upheld a four-year prison sentence for the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk over academic fraud.
The Seoul High Court found Chung Kyung-sim, a professor of Dongyang University, guilty of all charges related to the unfair college admission of her daughter and upheld the lower court's sentence of four years.
-----------------
(4th LD) N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel serious security crisis every minute
SEOUL -- North Korea on Wednesday slammed South Korea and the United States again for going ahead with its joint military exercise, warning it will make the allies feel a serious security crisis every minute.
Kim Yong-chol, head of the North's United Front Department handling inter-Korean affairs, made the remarks in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, saying the South Korean authorities have defied the opportunity to make a turn in relations.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks extend losses to 5th session amid virus woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks fell for the fifth consecutive session Wednesday as a record-high number of COVID-19 cases dented investor sentiment. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 22.57 points, or 0.7 percent, to close at 3,220.62 points.
